DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / I-T dept raids food companies, including one linked to actor Shilpa Shetty     

I-T dept raids food companies, including one linked to actor Shilpa Shetty     

Sources deny that Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai house was being raided by the taxman

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:55 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shilpa Shetty. File photo
Advertisement

The Income Tax Department has searched the office premises of multiple food and beverages companies in Mumbai, including one linked to actor Shilpa Shetty, on charges of tax evasion, official sources said on Thursday.

Advertisement

They said 20 to 24 premises in and around Mumbai were being raided since Wednesday after the department got "actionable" inputs against certain companies in this sector who are alleged to have been undertaking "out of the books" or cash transactions.

Advertisement

Sources said the searches have covered some office premises of a restaurant co-owned by Shetty and some others. They denied that her Mumbai house was being raided by the taxman.

Advertisement

The tax officials said the I-T investigation was neither linked to a Maharashtra Police FIR against Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra (on charges of fraud) nor one registered by Bengaluru police against a local restaurant for allegedly operating post the legal working hours.

The Bengaluru restaurant is stated to be co-owned by Shetty.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Shetty and her husband issued a statement on social media categorically denying the allegations against them and stating that they "fully cooperated" with the investigation.

They said justice will prevail and they have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of the country.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts