DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / 'I want no salary or...': Army shares heartfelt letters from civilians on Operation Sindoor

'I want no salary or...': Army shares heartfelt letters from civilians on Operation Sindoor

They have expressed unwavering support, deep admiration and gratitude for the Indian Army
article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:56 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The letters have expressed support and gratitude to the Army for Operation Sindoor.
Advertisement

The Indian Army shared a compilation of letters from civilians, expressing support and gratitude for Operation Sindoor. Civilians saluted the Indian Army's efforts and congratulated them for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, shared a video on X, compiling messages from civilians.

A letter sent by a civilian to the Army. Photo: X@adgpi

Sharing the post, the Indian Army wrote, "A heartfelt compilation of letters from civilians, expressing their unwavering support, deep admiration and gratitude for the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. Their words echo pride, resilience and the enduring spirit of heroism that continues to inspire us all. Indian Army- Always in service of the nation, with honour and dedication!" Suryanarayana, chairman of the State Civil Services Retired Officers' Association, congratulated the heads of the Indian Armed Forces for successfully countering attacks by Pakistan.

Advertisement

He wrote, "We salute and congratulate all the heads of Indian Armed Forces for countering the missile attacks launched by Pakistan to strike civilian and military locations in northern and western India. India had hit multiple terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor." Rupesh Harishchandra Mainkar wrote to Indian Army saying, "I want no salary or compensation or recognition or any certificate. I just need your authorisation, uniform, and permission to fight for the country in the Infantry." Meanwhile, Vaishnu Shankar S remembered the time when he served in the armed forces during the Kargil War. He wrote, "During the Kargil War, I had the honor to serve as a volunteer, lending my shoulder to the brave hearts at Base Hospital Srinagar. That experience left an indelible mark on my soul, and I want you to know, Sir, that the josh to serve my nation still burns strong within me."

Parul Singh, Chairman and CEO of Parul Charitable Trust, offered help in form of ration, medicines, clothing and vehicles for the Army.

Advertisement

"We are standing with you and the Armed Forces to show our solidarity at this stage. We are ready to provide all possible help including Ration, clothing, medicines and vehicles to our fighting troops," Parul wrote.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, said Operation Sindoor was on a pause but is an 'operation in progress'.

"The Operation Sindoor is under pause, it is still underway. As a Naval Chief, I will reserve my comments on this. It's an operation in progress," Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi told ANI.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts