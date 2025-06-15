'I want no salary or...': Army shares heartfelt letters from civilians on Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army shared a compilation of letters from civilians, expressing support and gratitude for Operation Sindoor. Civilians saluted the Indian Army's efforts and congratulated them for the success of Operation Sindoor.

On Sunday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, shared a video on X, compiling messages from civilians.

Sharing the post, the Indian Army wrote, "A heartfelt compilation of letters from civilians, expressing their unwavering support, deep admiration and gratitude for the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. Their words echo pride, resilience and the enduring spirit of heroism that continues to inspire us all. Indian Army- Always in service of the nation, with honour and dedication!" Suryanarayana, chairman of the State Civil Services Retired Officers' Association, congratulated the heads of the Indian Armed Forces for successfully countering attacks by Pakistan.

He wrote, "We salute and congratulate all the heads of Indian Armed Forces for countering the missile attacks launched by Pakistan to strike civilian and military locations in northern and western India. India had hit multiple terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor." Rupesh Harishchandra Mainkar wrote to Indian Army saying, "I want no salary or compensation or recognition or any certificate. I just need your authorisation, uniform, and permission to fight for the country in the Infantry." Meanwhile, Vaishnu Shankar S remembered the time when he served in the armed forces during the Kargil War. He wrote, "During the Kargil War, I had the honor to serve as a volunteer, lending my shoulder to the brave hearts at Base Hospital Srinagar. That experience left an indelible mark on my soul, and I want you to know, Sir, that the josh to serve my nation still burns strong within me."

Parul Singh, Chairman and CEO of Parul Charitable Trust, offered help in form of ration, medicines, clothing and vehicles for the Army.

"We are standing with you and the Armed Forces to show our solidarity at this stage. We are ready to provide all possible help including Ration, clothing, medicines and vehicles to our fighting troops," Parul wrote.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, said Operation Sindoor was on a pause but is an 'operation in progress'.

"The Operation Sindoor is under pause, it is still underway. As a Naval Chief, I will reserve my comments on this. It's an operation in progress," Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi told ANI.