I was forced away from my country but am never separated from my people: Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said she was forced away from her country but is never separated from her people.

Advertisement

In a virtual news conference, Hasina said the protests in July-August 2024 were not a peaceful student movement as organised groups worked to turn them into a violent political instrument.

Advertisement

Hasina claimed that in Bangladesh, fear has entered homes, workplaces and educational campuses, adding that this is “not the Bangladesh we built”.

Advertisement

Bangladesh remains in the grip of fear, terror, economic hardship and insecurity, she alleged.

Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy alleged that political killings had been legalised in Bangladesh since August 2024.

Advertisement

Joy said, “Bangladesh today is a failed state, there is no law and order in the country. What should concern New Delhi most is that Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern border.”