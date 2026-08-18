‘I will find a way to vanish’: Twisha Sharma’s final messages underpin CBI chargesheet

A series of text messages sent by former model and actor Twisha Sharma, including a chilling note to her sister-in-law that her husband had crossed “all limits” and made her feel suffocated, form the backbone of the CBI’s chargesheet in her death probe, officials said. Advertisement

Some of the forensic reports are still awaited, which the CBI believes will play a vital role in the investigation that includes the psychological harm that she suffered from both her husband and her mother-in-law.

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In its 31-page chargesheet accompanied by voluminous documents, the CBI said investigators are awaiting the extraction and forensic results, including the data from the victim’s iPhone, since they believe this may contain incriminating evidence concerning her husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother, Giribala Singh, as well as possibly pointing to other witnesses or suspects.

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The CBI also mentioned that they are awaiting CFSL Delhi’s findings regarding the continuity and potential tampering of the Digital Video Recorder retrieved from the accused’s house, as well as voice sample comparison reports from CFSL Bhopal matching the accused duo’s specimen voices against audio recordings recovered from multiple mobile devices.

These awaited findings build upon a behavioural analysis and forensic psychological assessment derived from Sharma’s diaries and CCTV footage, which painted a grim picture of extreme mental cruelty, “helplessness, and an absolute absence of support”.

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Even though Sharma’s family had previously caused a confrontation which had led to the couple going to counselling, her distress increased very quickly during their last days.

The AIIMS medical board, which conducted a court-ordered second postmortem and submitted its final forensic opinion to the CBI in a sealed cover, has concluded that Twisha died by suicidal hanging.

The CBI recorded messages in which Sharma told her mother that her in-laws were trying to get her described as mentally unstable and had urgently asked them to take her away quietly just five days before her death; this was followed by a desperate message to her sister-in-law in which she said that her husband had gone beyond all bounds and that she felt so suffocated that she would find the courage to end her life.

“I am suffocating, Rashi, as I am now, and that’s why I swear that I will be able to find the courage to finish my life completely... I will find a way to vanish,” Sharma wrote to her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol three days before committing suicide, thus predicting her tragic end.

Five days before her death, Sharma had also sent a message to her mother requesting that she should be taken away quietly without arguing with her in-laws, having previously warned her that they were making deliberate efforts to frame her as a “mental case”.

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, accusing them of inflicting mental torture on the former actor-model who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal in May.

It chronicles alleged psychological torture inflicted on Twisha by Samarth and Giribala, a retired district judge, during the six months of marriage.

The CBI found that the deceased experienced “hopelessness, enduring psychological harm” and a total lack of support as a result of the severe mental cruelty carried out by her husband and mother-in-law, based on a thorough behavioural analysis and forensic psychological evaluation which used Sharma’s personal diaries, CCTV footage, and digital evidence.

The investigation found that Samarth Singh regularly abused Sharma by using derogatory comments and carried out a continuous campaign of character assassination against her past relationships, even though she had been transparent before getting married.

The CBI claimed that Giribala Singh frequently encouraged her son to carry out psychological abuse and always protected him each time Sharma tried to bring up his complaints.

The investigation found a number of instances of severe mistreatment, such as Samarth Singh making offensive comments after Sharma told him she was pregnant and mocking her by saying “Natak Kar Rahi hai” while she was bleeding heavily following the termination of her pregnancy.

The mother and son kept on pressing Sharma to transfer Rs 20 lakh from her DEMAT savings into Samarth Singh’s account and continued to harass her even though she was looking after her father after he had suffered a heart attack in March 2026.

Previous family interventions had not managed to calm down the situation.

In April, Harshit, Sharma’s brother, together with another brother and their mother, went to see Giribala to discuss with her the ongoing harassment being directed at Sharma concerning his past. Although both sides agreed that the couple should have counselling to repair their relationship, the abuse still went on.