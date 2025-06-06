IAF Apache helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ in UP's Saharanpur
An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a "precautionary landing" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday due to a technical issue while on a routine sortie, officials said.
Both the pilot and the co-pilot are safe, they said.
An IAF Apache helicopter made a "precautionary landing" in Saharanpur around 11 am due to a technical issue, a senior IAF official said.
All necessary checks were conducted after the landing and the helicopter was made serviceable. Both the pilot and the co-pilot then flew it to the Sarsawa airbase in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.
