An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a "precautionary landing" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday due to a technical issue while on a routine sortie, officials said.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are safe, they said.

An IAF Apache helicopter made a "precautionary landing" in Saharanpur around 11 am due to a technical issue, a senior IAF official said.

All necessary checks were conducted after the landing and the helicopter was made serviceable. Both the pilot and the co-pilot then flew it to the Sarsawa airbase in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.