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Home / India / IAF C-130 evacuates critically ill Ladakhi from Leh to Chandigarh in pitch darkness

IAF C-130 evacuates critically ill Ladakhi from Leh to Chandigarh in pitch darkness

C-130 regularly carries out operational as well as humanitarian missions at night, when visibility is a critical parameter

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:32 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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“The mission was executed under pitch-dark conditions in the challenging Himalayan terrain and harsh weather conditions,” a defence spokesperson said on Friday. Image credit/Defence PRO
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Responding to an urgent medical evacuation request from the Ladakh administration, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a C-130 aircraft at short notice during the night to airlift a 70-year-old Ladakhi in critical condition from Leh to Chandigarh.

“The mission was executed under pitch-dark conditions in the challenging Himalayan terrain and harsh weather conditions,” a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

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The mission was carried out using night-vision goggles. The C-130 regularly carries out operational as well as humanitarian missions at night, when visibility is a critical parameter.

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“This timely operation not only ensured immediate life-saving medical care, but also exemplified the Indian Air Force’s professionalism and commitment to humanitarian assistance — anytime, anywhere,” the spokesperson added.

Rescue and evacuation missions are regularly undertaken in mountains by the IAF and the Army Aviation Corps for military personnel as well as civilians in distress.

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The harsh climate of Ladakh has medical implications for soldiers deployed in high altitude areas. Civilians also get stranded due to natural calamities such as landslides and avalanches, or require evacuation because of medical emergencies arising from low oxygen levels and inclement weather conditions characteristic of the region.

In many instances casualties evacuated from remote areas by helicopters, often operating on the outer envelope of flight parameters. In serious cases, patients are airlifted by fixed-wing aircraft to larger cities such as Chandigarh, Srinagar or Jammu, where advanced medical facilities are available.

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