DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / IAF Chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command

IAF Chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's sortie in twin-engine aircraft comes at a time when regional air forces are closely looking at their air power capabilities, amid ongoing conflict in West Asia

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:07 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the MiG-29 UPG multi-role aircraft, being flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (unseen) on a solo sortie from one of the frontline fighter bases of India, on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)
Advertisement

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Thursday flew a sortie in an upgraded MiG-29 fighter jet from a frontline airbase under the IAF's Western Air Command.

Advertisement

The Indian Air Force Chief also reviewed the overall operational preparedness of the command, including infrastructure, crew readiness and aircraft maintenance standards at the key base, according to officials.

Advertisement

The IAF maintains three squadrons of upgraded MiG-29s -- MiG-29 UPGs --  primarily deployed in the western and northern sectors.

Advertisement

The Air Chief Marshal's sortie in the twin-engine aircraft comes at a time when regional air forces are closely looking at their air power capabilities, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Air Chief Marshal Singh undertook the nearly 45-minute sortie in the fighter jet, which forms a key component of India's air defence capabilities, when it comes to guarding its western and northern borders.

Advertisement

MiG-29 UPG squadrons had played a vital role in air defence throughout the nearly 88-hour Operation Sindoor last year, the officials said.

A potent air defence fighter in the IAF inventory, the MiG-29 UPG serves as a frontline air asset tasked with guarding the Indian airspace against aerial threats.

The aircraft, upgraded in collaboration with Russia under a 2008 contract, features advanced radar, extended range through additional fuel tanks, and modern avionics, the officials said.

The upgrade was completed around 2022, enhancing the air power capabilities of the IAF.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts