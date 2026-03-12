IAF Chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Thursday flew a sortie in an upgraded MiG-29 fighter jet from a frontline airbase under the IAF's Western Air Command.

The Indian Air Force Chief also reviewed the overall operational preparedness of the command, including infrastructure, crew readiness and aircraft maintenance standards at the key base, according to officials.

The IAF maintains three squadrons of upgraded MiG-29s -- MiG-29 UPGs -- primarily deployed in the western and northern sectors.

The Air Chief Marshal's sortie in the twin-engine aircraft comes at a time when regional air forces are closely looking at their air power capabilities, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Air Chief Marshal Singh undertook the nearly 45-minute sortie in the fighter jet, which forms a key component of India's air defence capabilities, when it comes to guarding its western and northern borders.

MiG-29 UPG squadrons had played a vital role in air defence throughout the nearly 88-hour Operation Sindoor last year, the officials said.

A potent air defence fighter in the IAF inventory, the MiG-29 UPG serves as a frontline air asset tasked with guarding the Indian airspace against aerial threats.

The aircraft, upgraded in collaboration with Russia under a 2008 contract, features advanced radar, extended range through additional fuel tanks, and modern avionics, the officials said.

The upgrade was completed around 2022, enhancing the air power capabilities of the IAF.