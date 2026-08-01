IAF DG during Operation Sindoor retires

Air Marshal AK Bharti, who was the Director General Operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year, superannuated on Friday.

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As DG Operations, he coordinated the air battle against Pakistan, including the attack on 13 Pakistan air bases on May 10. The same day Pakistan requested for cessation of hostilities.

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After the decisive military operation, Air Marshal Bharti was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, as a mark of respect and sign off to end his 39-year-long career.