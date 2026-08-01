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Home / India / IAF DG during Operation Sindoor retires

IAF DG during Operation Sindoor retires

Air Marshal AK Bharti laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, as a mark of respect and sign off to end his 39-year-long career

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:07 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Air Marshal AK Bharti
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Air Marshal AK Bharti, who was the Director General Operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year, superannuated on Friday.

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As DG Operations, he coordinated the air battle against Pakistan, including the attack on 13 Pakistan air bases on May 10. The same day Pakistan requested for cessation of hostilities.

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After the decisive military operation, Air Marshal Bharti was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, as a mark of respect and sign off to end his 39-year-long career.

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