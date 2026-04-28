IAF eyes Russian Mi-26 lease to boost heavy-lift capability in Himalayas

The Ministry of Defence is looking to lease three specialised ultra heavy-lift helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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A request for information (RFI) — the initial step to seek bids from vendors and start the tender process — was issued today.

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The ministry wants a helicopter that can lift 20 tonnes and operate at high altitude in the Himalayas. This effectively narrows the field to the Russian Mi-26, the only helicopter in the world capable of lifting such loads across mountains.

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IAF had a fleet of four Mi-26 helicopters procured in the late 1980s. One of the helicopters crashed in 2010 near Jammu, and the remaining three were progressively grounded by 2017.However, in October 2024, a deal was signed with Russia to overhaul these machines.

The bidding process for leasing three more such ultra heavy-lift helicopters is separate from the overhaul of the older Mi-26s.

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The ministry, in its RFI, said the three helicopters are needed on lease to meet IAF’s operational requirements. The lease will be for an initial period of two years, with an option to purchase the assets thereafter.

IAF wants the helicopter to operate at 5,000 metres (18,000 ft) above sea level, with the ability to drop supplies or personnel at several high mountain peaks in the Himalayas.

The helicopter must carry at least 45 fully equipped troops and be capable of modification to an ambulance version with at least 20 stretchers. It should also operate in temperatures ranging from minus 40 to 60 degrees Celsius.

For effective operations, the IAF is seeking the latest equipment, including a weather radar and a digital moving map display.

For protection, the helicopter must have an electronic warfare suite, including a radar warning receiver (RWR) and a missile approach warning system to detect and display threats, along with a countermeasure dispensing system.