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Home / India / IAF invites bids from domestic firms for pseudo-satellites

IAF invites bids from domestic firms for pseudo-satellites

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited domestic industry to bid for the design and development of a high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS) required for surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The IAF on Thursday issued an expression of interest (EoI), inviting industry participants to submit bids. The move comes two months after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the Defence Ministry's apex decision-making body, approved the procurement of HAPS platforms for the IAF.

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These platforms are intended to provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), telecommunications and remote-sensing capabilities. They will also serve as airborne data relays for other unmanned platforms linked to ground stations and will be capable of intercepting adversary electronic signals.

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The HAPS will feature fixed wings similar to those of an aircraft and will operate using solar power and batteries. They are essentially ultra-long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles that operate in the stratosphere, typically at an altitude of around 20 km. The platforms are expected to provide clear line-of-sight communication up to 200 km and at least 400 km when linked with satellites.

A pseudo-satellite flies high enough to function like a geostationary satellite, remaining fixed over a specific geographical area for weeks or even months at a fraction of the cost of launching a spacecraft. Unlike conventional satellites, which eventually burn up or become space debris, a HAPS can be commanded to return and land on a small runway before being relaunched.

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These platforms will be solar-powered. Unlike conventional rooftop solar panels, the systems used on such aircraft employ extremely thin solar-film technology.

The process to acquire pseudo-satellites began two years ago when the Ministry of Defence issued a Request for Information (RFI), the first stage of the procurement process, seeking three such platforms for the IAF and inviting domestic manufacturers to participate.

The companies now being asked to submit bids were part of that RFI process. Separately, in 2024, the Indian Navy signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research & Technologies (NSRT) for the design and development of an indigenous HAPS platform. The Ministry of Defence funded the project under its Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative.

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