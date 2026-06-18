IAF officer turns 100, Air Chief joins in commemorating birthday at Chandigarh

The IAF commemorated the 100th birthday of Squadron Leader Onkar Singh (retd) at No.3 Base Repair Depot (3 BRD), Chandigarh, on June 18, with 18 June 2026, with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, joining the event along with senior serving and retired officers.

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The occasion marked a rare milestone in the life of a distinguished Indian Air Force veteran whose century-long journey continues to inspire generations.

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A specialist aeronautical engineer on the Dakota, a legendary transport aircraft of the bygone era, Squadron Leader Onkar Singh had served the IAF with dedication, professionalism and distinction. Throughout his service and post-retirement life, he has remained known for his discipline, commitment to fitness, and positive outlook.

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He recalled that that at the age of 17, he travelled to Lahore in 1943 for pilot selection. Rejected because of colour blindness, he chose not to return to his village and instead enlisted in the Air Force. He was later commissioned as an engineer in the Mechanical Branch and specialised in maintaining the Dakota, once the workhorse and mainstay of the transport fleet that made pioneering flights in the northern sector.

Retiring in 1978, he settled in the tricity. Over the years, his immediate family has grown to 22 members and includes six Class-I government officers, four doctors, four engineers, one lawyer, two airline pilots and one PCS officer.

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Though he lost his life partner, Gurjit Kaur, at the age of 92, Sqn Ldr Onkar Singh fondly cherishes their extraordinary companionship. Married in 1947, the couple shared a legendary union spanning 76 years, marked by mutual devotion and strong family values.

Their son, Wg Cdr MS Mander, served as a Mirage 2000 pilot in the Indian Air Force and later flew VVIP aircraft in the civil aviation sector. Their elder daughter, Dr Jyothi, pursued a distinguished medical career, while their younger daughter, Kamlesh, rose to the position of Deputy General Manager in the State Bank of India.

Sqn Ldr Onkar Singh attributes his good health and longevity to a life of moderation, discipline and simple habits. As he enters his centenary year, he looks back with pride on a distinguished career and a fulfilling family life, cherishing a legacy built over a century of service, dedication and values.

The centenary celebration was a fitting tribute to a veteran whose life exemplifies dedication to duty, resilience and service before self. His remarkable journey stands as an inspiration to Air Warriors, veterans, and citizens across the nation, the IAF said.

Surrounded by four generations of a proud and accomplished family, the veteran officer remains a source of inspiration. His legacy of service is reflected in the achievement of his family members, who have excelled in Armed forces, aviation and other professions.