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Home / India / IAF officer turns 100, Air Chief joins in commemorating birthday at Chandigarh

IAF officer turns 100, Air Chief joins in commemorating birthday at Chandigarh

Surrounded by four generations of a proud and accomplished family, the veteran officer remains a source of inspiration

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:02 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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The IAF commemorated the 100th birthday of Squadron Leader Onkar Singh (retd) at No.3 Base Repair Depot (3 BRD), Chandigarh, on June 18. Photo: IAF
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The IAF commemorated the 100th birthday of Squadron Leader Onkar Singh (retd) at No.3 Base Repair Depot (3 BRD), Chandigarh, on June 18, with 18 June 2026, with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, joining the event along with senior serving and retired officers.

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