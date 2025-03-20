IAF procuring 12 AWACS, one special role aircraft to overcome limited surveillance capability

Faced with limited numbers of Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems, half of which are ageing, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has embarked on a programme to procure 12 additional airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, along with another platform for undertaking special missions.

“The IAF has already initiated two programmes of six AEW aircraft each and one for a special role aircraft,” states a report tabled by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence on March 17.

“Our present inventory of airborne early warning aircraft largely consists of the limited number of legacy AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and three indigenously developed Netra aircraft,” the report adds. Three AWACS incorporating Israeli sensors mounted on a Russian IL-76 aircraft had been inducted about two decades ago, while the Netra system has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation on an Embraer business jet.

Referred to as ‘an eye in the sky’, the AWACS and AEW are an effective force multiplier, covering a wide swath of airspace in a networked environment, tracking and identifying multiple airborne platforms, collecting electronic and intelligence signals, and directing airborne and ground-based weapon platforms. Operating from a high altitude, these overcome the technical limitations posed by ground-based radars. AWACS are different from electronic warfare and reconnaissance platforms.

The IAF’s present fleet of such aircraft is relatively small as compared to that of its two hostile neighbours. China has a fleet of 20 Shaanxi KJ-500 20, four Shaanxi KJ-200 and four KJ-2000, while Pakistan has four Chinese ZDK-03 Karakoram Eagle and eight Swedish Saab 2000 Erieye platforms.

Recently, the IAF also procured six Airbus A320 and one A319 passenger liners from Air India. These would be modified to integrate the Netra’s Mark-2 version and for intelligence gathering operations and electronic warfare. A move to procure additional Embraer – 145 aircraft is also under way.

The DRDO is developing a new mission suite for the additional AEW aircraft that are in the pipeline, which would have enhanced operational capabilities than the one presently being utilised by the IAF. It will consist of about 15 aerial sub-systems and components in addition to several ground-based elements.

These include an active electronically scanned array-based primary radar, a secondary surveillance radar, radomes, mission communication system, electronic support measures, radar warning receiver, missile approach warning system, satellite communication, defensive countermeasures, work stations and identification of friend and foe system.

The Committee’s report also gives a peek into the IAF's long shopping list for the 2025-26 fiscal involving aircraft, helicopters, radars, surveillance equipment, modernisation projects and allied equipment. These include Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Multi-role Helicopter, Signals Intelligence aircraft, indigenous upgrade of SU-30 aircraft, geo-stationary satellite, electronic warfare suite for helicopters, wind profiler, bird detection and monitoring radars, among other things.

The IAF expects the process to be completed by March, 2026. A large component of these procurements would be sourced indigenously. During the 2024-25 fiscal, Rs 23,349.85 crore was spent up to December 31, 2024, on domestic sourcing.