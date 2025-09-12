IAF proposes acquisition of 114 more Rafale jets

The Indian Air Force has moved a formal proposal to the Ministry of Defence seeking 114 more Rafale fighter jets as part of its multi-pronged plan to add more number of jets.

The IAF wants 114 of these jets that can perform multi-role tasks in conflict and has asked the MoD to start the acquisition process, sources confirmed to The Tribune. These jets are part of the 114 jets of the multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) tender and the MoD is opting to skip the tender and opt directly for the French plane.

The jets will be acquired under a ‘Make in India’ scheme, with Dassault Aviation — the maker of the Rafale — partnering with an Indian firm. Last week Dassault said it has increased its shareholding in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) from 49 per cent to 51 per cent, making the joint venture a majority-owned subsidiary of the French company. Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure is a partner in DRAL.

The acquisition process of the plane would go through the Defence Procurement Board headed by the Defence Secretary, the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister and the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by the Prime Minister.

The IAF based its choice on multiple reasons. First, it already flies 36 Rafale jets, while the Navy has ordered 26 marine‑variants of the same jet. Increasing numbers would reduce maintenance costs. A Rafale flight‑training and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is operational at the IAF base in Ambala. The IAF has the capacity – the space, spares, tooling and trained manpower — to immediately take-in two squadrons (some 36-38 planes).

Second, the Rafale had emerged as the ‘best bidder’ in the fighter‑jet trials more than a decade ago; there was no question of re‑tendering, sources said. The Ministry of Defence in 2012 announced Rafale as the winner of a bid, but the deal was never carried forward. However, using that as a benchmark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 okayed a government‑to‑government deal to procure 36 Rafale jets.

The acquisition, once completed, would be the biggest military deals signed by India. This would cost over Rs 2 lakh crore.

The 114 aircraft could have a different set of weapons. The indigenous content is expected to be upto 60 per cent. The twin-engined Rafale’s are powered by French company Safran’s M-88 engines. In June this year, Safran announced an MRO hub for its engines in Hyderabad.

The IAF needs to quickly induct more jets. Once the two squadrons of MiG 21 retire on September 26, the IAF will be down to 29 squadrons — its lowest combat strength in the last six decades.

As per a decision of the Cabinet on Security (CCS), the IAF needs 42 squadrons of jets for a two-front collusive war with Pakistan and China.