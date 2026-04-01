IAF to get 2 mountain radars in Rs 1,950-cr deal

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) today inked a contract with public sector Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two mountain radars, along with associated equipment and required infrastructure for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of Rs 1,950 crore.

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These radars, with a range of nearly 300 km, will be integrated into the air defence and airspace management network — the Integrated Air Command, Control and Communication System (IACCCS), sources said.

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The radars are expected to reduce gaps in surveillance coverage.

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The contract has been signed under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category of the MoD’s procurement procedure.

The mountain radar has been indigenously designed and developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment of the DRDO and will be manufactured by BEL.

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The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country’s air defence capabilities and strengthen national security. The procurement will also reduce dependence on foreign equipment, the ministry said.