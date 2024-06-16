IAF to host first-ever multi-nation air exercise Tarang Shakti-2024

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 16

India will host its first-ever multi-nation air exercise later this year. The Indian Air Force said on Sunday “it looks forward to hosting Ex-Tarang Shakti-2024, which is the first-ever Indian multinational air exercise to be held later this year”.

US, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UAE are among the countries that are sending in their Air Force fighting contingents, sources said. This means the exercise will have members of the Quadrilateral, or the Quad – India, US, Japan and Australia. It will also have UK, France and Germany – among the top air forces in Europe and all allies of the US-led NATO. Singapore and UAE are key partners of India.

The sources said the mega exercise will be held in two phases—the first will be conducted in the southern part of India in the first fortnight of August, while the second phase will be held from August-end to mid-September. Both phases will entail almost four weeks of drills. The scope of the exercise in each phase shall be different.

The IAF announcement came a day after its pilots ended their participation in “Exercise Red Flag 2024” at Alaska in the US. The ten-day exercise (June 4-14) was an advanced aerial combat training exercise.

It saw the participation of the IAF, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom, Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), German Luftwaffe, and the US Air Force (USAF).

The IAF said its contingent at “Exercise Red Flag” participated with the Rafale aircraft and personnel comprising of aircrew, technicians, engineers, controllers and subject matter experts. The transatlantic ferry of Rafale fighter aircraft was enabled by the IL-78 Air to Air Refuellers (AAR), while the transportation of personnel and equipment was undertaken by the C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

“Red Flag” is an air combat exercise conducted with multiple scenarios designed to provide realistic combat settings.

The IAF’s Rafale jets operated alongside the F-16 jets used by the Singapore Air Force and the US Air Force. India’s Western neighbour uses the same type of plane.

The missions included Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat exercises as a part of Large Force Engagements (LFE), in Offensive Counter Air and Air Defence roles. The IAF crew were actively involved in mission planning and also assumed the role of Mission Leaders for designated missions during the exercise.

