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Home / India / India sends first tranche of relief materials to Nepal

India sends first tranche of relief materials to Nepal

The relief materials are sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assures him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:18 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on Aug. 26, 2026, Relief supplies and essential medicines being loaded onto an aircraft as India dispatches 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)
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India on Wednesday night sent the first tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to Nepal where flash floods along the country's border with Tibet region killed at least 95 people and left a trail of destruction.

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The relief materials were sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

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"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said on social media after the conversation.

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"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) assistance to Nepal.

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"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods," he said on X.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he added.

The relief supplies were sent on board a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft took off for Kathmandu from Hindon airbase near Delhi around 8.35 pm.

The relief supplies included emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.

The IAF also posted on X, saying, "In response to the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the IAF has swiftly deployed a C-130J aircraft carrying 10 tonnes of essential relief materials and medical supplies."

"Additional air effort by C-17 and C-130 aircraft will transport further relief supplies, with helicopters earmarked for rescue and evacuation operations. From the skies to the ground - responding with speed, agility, and precision, delivering hope when it matters most," it added.

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