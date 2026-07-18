IAF’s lone World War II martyr in Australia: The story of ‘Miss India’ pilot Man Mohan Singh

Men taking to the skies in the old days have been romanticised in aviation folklore for their grit and determination in foraying into the unknown and testing the limits of their evolutionary flying machines. India too has a share of aviation pioneers who have flown into uncharted territories and set records.

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So when an Indian Air Force contingent comprising Rafale fighter jets and C-17 transport aircraft touched down at the Darwin airbase on July 17 to hone up their war fighting skills in the 19-nation Exercise Pitch Black, it is also an occasion to remember Flying Officer Man Mohan Singh, one of India’s earliest aviation pioneers who was killed in combat in Australia during the Second World War.

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His name is etched on the memorial wall at Royal Australian Air Force Base in Darwin that commemorates the sacrifices of 1,672 persons who died defending Australia in the war. He is believed to be the only war-time Indian pilot to die in Australia.

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Man Mohan made aviation history in 1930 as the first Indian to complete a solo flight from England to India. The aircraft, a de Havilland Gipsy Moth, was christened ‘Miss India’ by Indira Devi, maharani of erstwhile Cooch Behar state, at Stag Lane Aerodrome near London.

A light biplane designed in the 1920s with plywood and fabric covered fuselage, Gipsy Moth emerged as one of the most important aircraft in aviation history and was popular among pioneering aviators and flying clubs.

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Taking off from Croydon in London, on April 8, 1930, he flew about 8,000 km across France, Italy, Greece and the Middle East, before touching down at Royal Air Force Station in Karachi on May 9, 1930. He was competing for the Agha Khan Trophy, instituted to promote aviation in India and its eligibility was to complete the England — India solo journey in 30 days.

Though Man Mohan became the first Indian to complete the circuit solo, he missed the trophy because his trip took 31 days due to a forced landing in a swamp near Marseilles in France.

The trophy, bearing prize money of 500 Pounds, was bagged by Aspy Merwan Engineer on May 11. Among the earliest and most distinguished IAF officers, he was the second Indian to head the IAF, serving as Chief of the Air Staff from December 1960 to July 1964. Pioneering Indian industrialist, philanthropist and aviator, JRD Tata was among the competitors.

It was Man Mohan’s third attempt. On January 11, 1930, he took-off from Croydon but damaged his propeller while landing at Noyon in France. On his second attempt from Kent on January 24, he reached Rome and Naples after six days of flying, but thick fog forced him to land on a mountain road in southern Italy, damaging his aircraft and injuring his face.

“Appreciating his achievement, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, of erstwhile Patiala state, compensated him for the lost prize and appointed him as his chief pilot,” UK-based author, Mohindra S Chowdhry has written in his book, ‘The Defence of Europe by Sikh Soldiers in the World Wars’. Son of a distinguished doctor from Rawalpindi in undivided India, Man Mohan was passionate about aviation and thought it was more than just a hobby for the well off, Chowdhry remarks.

In 1934-35, he became the first Indian to successfully fly solo from England to South Africa in a light aircraft and from there he proceeded to Bombay. In 1938, he qualified in England as a flying instructor.

When the Second World War broke out, he was among the 24 Indian pilots selected for the Indian Air Force Volunteer Reserve as a Pilot Officer and sent to the UK. He was given the command of a Sunderland flying boat with the RAF Coastal Command, hunting submarines in the Atlantic. On promotion to Flying Officer he was given the command of a Catalina anti-submarine flying boat with the RAF’s No. 205 Squadron and posted to Singapore. Only a few Indian pilots had served in that region.

“Having suffered heavy losses during operations to locate the Japanese invasion fleets, No. 205 squadron withdrew from Singapore and relocated to Java. When the Japanese forces invaded Java the squadron retired to the south of the island and then to Australia,” Australian Sikh Heritage states on its website, while terming Man Mohan as an unsung hero of the war.

According to Broome Historical Society, on March 3, 1942, Broome, about 1,100 km south-west of Darwin, experienced the first of four Japanese air raids it would face during the war. During the surprise attack, 24 aircraft were targeted and destroyed, including 15 Catalina flying boats that were sitting in the bay having stopped to refuel.

“In March 1942, while on a patrol, he was reported to have been killed as a result of enemy action on March 3, according to intimation received by his mother from the Air Ministry,” defence and aviation author Somnath Sapru has written in his book, ‘Combat Lore: Indian Air Force 1930-45’.