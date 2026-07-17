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Home / India / IAF’s Rafale jets reach Australia for Pitch Black 2026 drills

IAF’s Rafale jets reach Australia for Pitch Black 2026 drills

100 jets part of exercise which has all Quad partners – US, Japan, India and Australia 

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:15 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Australian Defence Ministry has said it will “strengthen regional and global interoperability”.
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The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Rafale jets have landed in Australia on Friday to participate in a multinational exercise that has 20 countries, including the Quad partners – US, Japan, India and Australia.

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The exercise, scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 17 along the northern coast of Australia, will involve more than 100 aircraft.

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The IAF said that its contingent had landed in Australia.

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“The exercise provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation. It will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices,” the IAF said.

The IAF team has deployed four Rafale jets, two C-17 transport planes and 120 personnel for the exercise.

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The Australian Defence Ministry has said it will “strengthen regional and global interoperability”. This is the Royal Australian Air Force’s largest international exercise featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over a three-week period, it said.

Up to 100 jet aircraft will join the exercise with 2,500 personnel from 20 nations across air bases at Darwin, Tindal and Amberley, the Royal Australian Air Force said.

‘Pitch Black 2026’ will include aircraft from the Australia US, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, India, Singapore, Germany, France and Spain. Military   personnel from New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Brunei, Malaysia, Finland and Sweden will be part of the drills.

Air Commodore Matthew McCormack, Exercise Commander of Pitch Black 2026 emphasised the importance of the high-end training activity. “It is largest, collective training activity with our partners and allies,” Air Commodore McCormack said.

“It’s where we plan together, fight together and learn together through realistic and complex training scenarios”.  This year’s exercise will build upon the lessons forged from 2024 and remains a sought after activity by our partners due to the enormous military training airspace, he added.

The Indian High Commission in Australia posted on X on Friday saying “proud to welcome the Indian Air Force contingent of four Rafale and two C17 aircraft along with over 120 Air Warriors to Darwin to participate in Royal Australian Air Force’s premier air combat exercise Pitch Black 2026”.

Over the next three weeks, our Air Warriors will fly alongside counterparts from participating nations towards enhancing interoperability, sharpening combat flying skills, strengthening relationships, and building everlasting bonds, the High Commission added.

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