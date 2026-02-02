DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / IAF's Sarang helicopter team to be part of Singapore airshow

IAF's Sarang helicopter team to be part of Singapore airshow

The Singapore Airshow 2026, Asia’s premier biennial aerospace and defence exhibition, is being held at Changi Exhibition Centre from February 3 to 8

Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:04 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
The Sarang Aerobatic Team, established in 2005, comprises five ALH helicopters. Tribune photo
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the Singapore Airshow 2026, with the Sarang helicopter display team. The IAF will showcase the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv through performances.

Renowned for precision flying and close-formation manoeuvres, the Sarang display underscores the operational versatility, agility, and reliability of the ALH Dhruv.

The Singapore Airshow 2026, Asia’s premier biennial aerospace and defence exhibition, is being held at the Changi Exhibition Centre from February 3 to 8.

The airshow brings together global air forces, industry leaders, and aviation stakeholders, showcasing advanced military and civil aviation platforms while fostering professional interaction, strategic dialogue, and industry partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.

The Sarang Aerobatic Team, established in 2005, comprises five ALH helicopters. This team has performed at various prominent events like the MAKS International Airshow (Russia in 2021), Dubai Airshow (2021 & 2023), Bahrain International Airshow (2024), in addition to the Singapore Airshow in 2024.

The team also performs frequently at various domestic events and has also been rendering services for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

