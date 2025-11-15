DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / IAF’s Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral air exercise in France

IAF’s Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral air exercise in France

Air exercise ‘Garuda 25’ will be held from November 16-27 at Mont-de-Marsan

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:35 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A file photo of the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI frontline fighter aircraft.
Advertisement

IAF’s Su-30MKI jets will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, as part of a bilateral exercise to be held from November 16-27, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Air exercise ‘Garuda 25’ will be held at Mont-de-Marsan, France.

Advertisement

The Indian Air Force is participating in the eighth edition of the bilateral air exercise, with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the defence ministry said.

Advertisement

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, and will be participating with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft.

“The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters,” the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

During the exercise, the IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in “complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations,” it said.

This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a “realistic operational environment”, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF, the officials said.

Exercise ‘Garuda 25’ also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two air forces, they said.

Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF’s commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign air forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, they added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts