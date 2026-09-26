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Home / India / IAS officer Mandeep Bhandari appointed chairperson of CBSE

IAS officer Mandeep Bhandari appointed chairperson of CBSE

Another 2001-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, Ankita Mishra Bundela, has been appointed additional secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Friday appointed 2001-batch IAS officer Mandeep K Bhandari as chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). File Photo
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The Centre on Friday appointed 2001-batch IAS officer Mandeep K Bhandari as chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the rank and pay of additional secretary. Bhandari, an AGMUT-cadre officer, is currently posted in his cadre.

Another 2001-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, Ankita Mishra Bundela, has been appointed additional secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. Her post has been created by temporarily upgrading a vacant joint secretary-level position. Bundela is currently serving as additional secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture.

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V Ponnuraj, a 2000-batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed Director General of Hydrocarbons in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

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Ponnuraj will replace Srikant Nagulapalli, who has been appointed additional secretary in the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance. Nagulapalli is a 1998-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Vipin Kumar, a 1996-batch Bihar-cadre IAS officer and currently chairman of the Airports Authority of India, has been appointed additional secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development.

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Anand Singh, a 2000-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.

Piyush Singh, a 2000-batch Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer who is currently additional secretary in the Ministry of Power, has been appointed Mission Director of the National Water Mission in the Ministry of Jal Shakti in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

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