IAS officer who emptied Delhi stadium to walk dog compulsorily retired

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

An IAS officer serving in the Arunachal Pradesh Government has been compulsorily retired, sources said on Wednesday.

Rinku Dhugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officer, was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh.

Dhugga and her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, also an IAS officer and currently posted in Ladakh, were transferred out of Delhi last year following a newspaper report that they emptied a stadium of athletes to walk their dog. The 54-year-old officer has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j) and Rule 48 of Central Civil Services Pension Rules, 1972, after an assessment of her service record, the sources said.

#Arunachal Pradesh