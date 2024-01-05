IAS officers’ body lauds SC verdict

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The Indian Civil and Administrative Services Officers’ Association on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court’s judgment providing SOPs for personal appearance of officials in court proceedings.

In a statement, the association, on behalf of all IAS officers, expressed “its deep appreciation for the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on January 3... which has clarified the law on personal appearance of officials in court proceedings, and laid out a standard operating procedure”.

“The verdict of the three-judge Bench, comprising DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is erudite and equitable on one hand and comprehensive and clear on the other. It is a testimony to the fairness and majesty of India’s judicial system and reinforces the faith and trust that every citizen reposes in it,” the association said.

