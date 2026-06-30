ICG rescues 6-member crew of Indian fishing boat off Karnataka coast

In a challenging maritime search and rescue operation off the coast of Karnataka, the Indian Coast Guard rescued six fishermen after their fishing boat suffered severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

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All six crew members of the Indian fishing boat ‘Manju Matha’ were rescued using “remote-operated lifebuoys” designed for extreme sea conditions, they said.

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On Monday evening, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship ‘Sachet’ intercepted a distress call from a fishing boat located about 33 nautical miles off the Surathkal coast of Karnataka, reporting “severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, placing the lives of all six crew members at imminent risk”, an ICG spokesperson said.

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“Responding without delay, the ICG immediately diverted the ship to render assistance, effecting a rendezvous with the distressed vessel within 90 minutes,” the official said.

The rescue operation was carried out under extremely challenging weather conditions.

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“Rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and approaching darkness significantly complicated the mission, demanding exceptional seamanship, precision, and coordination from the rescue team,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the challenges, the ICG crew executed the operation with “remarkable efficiency”, the Coast Guard said.

Demonstrating exceptional courage, professionalism and operational readiness, the Indian Coast Guard rescued the six fishermen from the distressed fishing boat, the spokesperson said.

“The team deployed remote-operated lifebuoys specifically designed for use in inclement sea conditions to safely reach and recover the stranded fishermen,” the ICG said.

By late evening, all six crew members were rescued safely without any injury, the force said.

The ICG ship Sachet is currently entering New Mangalore for the safe disembarkation of the rescued crew and the completion of further formalities, the spokesperson said.

The boat ‘Manju Matha’ was made in 2019 and registered in Udupi, Karnataka. Its hull was made of fibre glass, the official said.