ICMR ex-head: Vax effective against JN.1 variant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi January 5

The new Covid variant, JN.1, is not likely to be severe and the existing vaccines will act against it. Stating this, Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Wednesday said the variant was not going to be a serious problem.

Speaking at a lecture, ‘India’s fight against Covid-19', he said, “The existing vaccines are enough to act against the JN.1 variant. It is not going to be a serious problem. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there is no need for a special clinical trial for every variant and the existing vaccines are enough to act against it.” Bhargava said the health infrastructure of the country was being ramped up to counter pandemic-like situations in the future.”