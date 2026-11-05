ICMR seeks dust-control solutions to protect combine harvester workers from lung diseases

The machines that help farmers harvest crops faster could be exposing the workers operating them to a serious health hazard, as dust can damage their lungs over prolonged exposure.

With combine-harvester operators and helpers spending long hours inhaling crop, straw, and soil dust, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has called for research into practical measures to reduce their exposure and prevent respiratory diseases.

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The ICMR, under its joint national mission with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Science Excellence for Health through Agricultural Transformation (SEHAT), has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) titled “Reducing Dust Exposure and Its Respiratory Health Effects among Combine Harvester Workers”.

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The initiative seeks to address a largely understudied occupational health risk faced by combine-harvester operators and helpers, many of whom are seasonal migrant workers exposed to dust from crops, straw, soil, fungal spores, and other biological agents during long harvesting shifts.

ICMR stated that such exposure can cause immediate problems, including coughing, chest tightness, nasal and eye irritation, asthma attacks, and a temporary decline in lung function.

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Repeated exposure over successive harvesting seasons can lead to chronic bronchitis, occupational asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which may progress to lung fibrosis.

The mineral dust fraction can also increase the risk of pneumoconiosis, a group of lung diseases caused by inhaling mineral dust. The ICMR has called for studies to measure workers’ exposure to respirable and inhalable dust, endotoxin, and other relevant agents, while assessing associated respiratory and eye symptoms and changes in lung function.

The proposed research may develop and test low-cost engineering solutions, including filtered and positively pressurised enclosures fitted to open-platform harvesters, modifications to reduce dust generation at its source, and improved respiratory and eye protection.

“Researchers may also explore real-time dust monitoring systems, exposure alerts, worker training, and safer work practices. The EoI emphasises solutions that are affordable, comfortable, and practical for India’s harvesting conditions, particularly long shifts in hot environments. Studies will also assess the feasibility, acceptability, cost-effectiveness, and scalability of interventions in owner-operated and custom-hiring systems,” an official requesting anonymity told The Tribune.