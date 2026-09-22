Iconic Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan set for demolition, to be vacated by Sept 30

Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan, two iconic government office complexes that have been part of Lutyens’ Delhi’s administrative landscape for decades, are set for demolition as the Central Vista redevelopment moves into a crucial on-ground phase.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has sought the vacation and handover of both complexes by September 30 to make way for the construction of the new Common Central Secretariat buildings, Kartavya Bhawan 4 and 5.

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The two complexes have housed key ministries and offices for more than five decades, including the offices of the Principal Director General (Information) and the Ministries of Education, Information and Broadcasting, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Social Justice and Corporate Affairs, among others.

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A CPWD letter dated September 16, accessed by The Tribune, states that the tender for construction of the two new buildings at Plot No. 120, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, has been awarded. Since the proposed buildings fall within the footprint of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan, the CPWD has asked the concerned authorities to complete the vacation and hand over the premises by September 30.

From government offices to construction site

The deadline marks a shift from planning and tendering to physical execution of a major component of the Central Vista redevelopment.

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According to the CPWD tender documents, the estimated cost of the Kartavya Bhawan 4 and 5 project is about ₹3,155 crore, including five years of operation and maintenance. The construction period has been set at 24 months.

The Central Vista master plan envisages replacing several existing government office buildings with new, consolidated secretariat facilities. Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan are among the existing office complexes identified for redevelopment, with the new Common Central Secretariat buildings intended to consolidate government offices and improve coordination.

September 30 deadline

The vacation of the two complexes involves the relocation of ministries and departments operating from the buildings before the construction agency can take possession of the site.

The CPWD communication sets out the sequence: vacate the premises, hand over the land and facilitate the commencement of construction.

The redevelopment is part of the government’s wider plan to reorganise the Central Secretariat. The Central Vista master plan envisages replacing existing office buildings with modern secretariat facilities capable of accommodating a larger government workforce.

The immediate impact of the move will be felt within government offices as departments housed in the two complexes complete their relocation. The longer-term change will be visible along one of the capital’s most prominent administrative corridors.

The September 16 CPWD letter effectively sets a September-end site-clearance milestone for the project. Once the premises are handed over, redevelopment of the Shastri Bhawan-Krishi Bhawan footprint can move into the construction phase.

The project marks another step in the wider transformation of Delhi’s administrative core under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.