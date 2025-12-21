ICYMI#TheTribuneOpinion: G-RAM-G faceoff, IndiGo fiasco and the rot in Goa

The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB – G RAM G Bill, 2025 was passed during the winter session of the Parliament. The acronym RAM in the Bill generated much heat, without which the changes in the original MGNREGA Bill might have just gone unnoticed.

The government gave no real explanation why the MGNREGA was being overhauled, both in word or deed, says Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra @jomalhotra in her weekly column The Great Game G-RAM-G vs MGNREGA.

Moreover, look at our top leaders -- When MGNREGA was being changed back home, LoP Rahul Gandhi was busy riding motorbikes in Munich, and PM Narendra Modi was busy shaking hands with Ethiopian parliamentarians. Leave alone the irrelevance of Parliament, the irrelevance of the Congress is probably the most important event this week, she writes.

Similarly, nothing has changed with change in nomenclature of the criminal justice system to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and its sister statutes. The BNSS, for all its promises of expeditious trials and technological modernisation, leaves the foundational power dynamics perilously unchanged, writes Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari in his Edit piece The process is the punishment in India.

The insanity of expecting different results from the same processes will continue to extract its great human cost — the cost of liberty, rights and the presumption of innocence on which the entire legal edifice stands, he writes. The tragedy lies in the infinitesimal quality and integrity of the investigation and the prosecution, he writes.

Nearer home, Bangladesh was on the boil yet again after the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent student leader of the July 2024 uprising. Fresh violence has put a question mark over the national elections and the referendum, which are scheduled to be held concurrently in February, writes our Deputy Editor Vikramdeep Johal in his article Bangladesh must pull itself back from the brink.

The nation as a whole must not allow the electoral process to be derailed, every obstacle in the path of the polls and the referendum should be removed with an iron hand, he writes.

Another neighbouring country Myanmar also faces elections beginning December 28. Nearly five years after it usurped Aung San Suu Kyi’s election victory with a brazen coup, the military junta is making a futile quest for legitimacy, writes independent journalist Nirupama Subramanian in her Edit article Myanmar poll set to be far from free, fair.

The main political party, Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) and many others are not contesting this election. India has engaged with an exceptionally cruel junta at the expense of the goodwill of those fighting for democracy in Myanmar, she writes.

Weeks after the IndiGo chaos, aviation regulator DGCA’s role and responsibility continue to be under scrutiny. Aviation sector’s rapid expansion has not been matched by strengthening of regulatory oversight, writes senior financial journalist Sushma Ramachandran in her article IndiGo fiasco must spur course correction.

The big question now is about the role of the regulator in ensuring that airlines follow guidelines that have a critical impact on safety. It is also high time airlines paid for their misdeeds, she writes.

There is a side story of the meltdown in air passenger transport, of which the IndiGo airline has become emblematic, says strategic analyst KP Nayar in his Op-Ed article The policy failure behind the aviation meltdown.

The Civil Aviation Ministry's stranglehold on the larger government apparatus has been such over the last 11 years that it has held the country's solemn treaties to ransom. The blanket refusal to review and renegotiate Bilateral Air Service Agreements with most Gulf states is the most egregious example. Such a cavalier attitude has stunted the growth of India's civil aviation, he avers.

Like those in the Gulf, the Americans have also given up their decades-long efforts to get more involved in the airline business in India. Proactive external actions during the last decade could have prevented the current crisis, he writes.

However, the US’ tariff war continues to keep Indian businesses in disarray, because of which India is accelerating FTAs with other countries. After an FTA with the UK, India signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Oman. While India’s overall export numbers have shown resilience, the pain in the affected sectors has been real and uneven, says our Deputy Editor Harvinder Khetal in her Op-Ed India turns to FTAs as US tariffs bite.

From Panipat to Ludhiana, US tariffs have turned global trade tensions into local job losses. If India’s FTA push stops at signed agreements and tariff schedules, it will be just a tactical response to disruption. If it is accompanied by domestic transformation that equips firms in Haryana’s industrial belts, Punjab’s export hubs and across the country to compete globally, then the agreements will be more than just paper work, she writes.

Fire in a Goa night club again ignited the debate on where the buck stops as far as safety of the common man is concerned. The two brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who owned the nightclub, fled to Thailand but were brought back. The land had been leased to them by the owner, though he knew that no construction was permitted there since it lay astride former salt pans. Goa CM Pramod Sawant is attempting to shift the blame to officials, says Julio Ribeiro in his article Something is rotten in the state of Goa. The CM has not pointed a finger at any politician, but without political blessings, these violations could not have occurred, he writes.

AI has impacted pedagogy because of which educationists are struggling to deal with the detrimental effects of AI tools in education. Oral presentations and in-class handwritten essays are some ways to keep cognitive abilities of students alive, writes Delhi University’s professor Shobhit Mahajan in his article As AI replaces thinking, learning is eroding. We need to ask how the use of these tools, whose capabilities would only increase in the future, can be harnessed for making education more meaningful, he writes.

We need to redesign college assessments so that they capture reasoning, not just results, writes Nishant Sahdev from the University of North Carolina, US in his corresponding article We can’t reverse AI use; we can choose how to shape it. The future of education will depend on whether students learn to use AI without losing trust in their own minds, he writes.