ICYMI#TheTribuneOpinion: Trump’s Peace Board, UAE President’s flying visit and Bangladesh poll – What it means for India

Globally, Donald Trump's Board of Peace and domestically, the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's flying visit to New Delhi grabbed headlines last week. First about the UAE President — PM Modi’s government has invested heavily in his outreach to ruling families in the Gulf. The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and the second-largest export destination. President Mohamed bin Zayed’s short visit is indicative of the churn in the Gulf and the need for India to be more proactive, writes KC Singh, former MEA Secretary and ex-Ambassador to UAE and Iran, in his Edit piece Chance for India to bridge the Gulf. In this fragmented world, here is the opportunity for PM Modi to leverage India’s traditional warmth with all sides and demonstrate that “Vishwaguru” is more than a phrase.

The Board of Peace constituted by US President Donald Trump for peace in Gaza has so far found few takers. Invitations were reportedly sent to 60 countries inviting them to join. Quite clearly, it is not the same Board of Peace that was envisaged in Trump's facile 20-point Gaza peace plan, writes independent journalist Nirupama Subramanian in her Op-Ed article Trump’s Peace Board raises old questions. With his offer of “permanent seats” to countries and paying a membership fee of $ 1 billion, it does not see itself as bound by any UN rules. In a similar situation during the Iraq war two decades ago, India decided not to send troops to Iraq without a UN mandate. The US had approached India for a division of troops to work under the overall command of the two occupying powers, US and UK, and help “stabilise” the situation in Iraq after the war. In the current circumstances, it is not too late for India to find its voice like the Vajpayee government, to stand up to Trump and say no to his new plan to reshape the world in his image.

With Dhaka disallowing its cricket team to take part in the T20 World Cup in India and Bangladesh going to polls on February 12, there are enormous stakes for both the immediate neighbours. Delhi needs Dhaka on board to secure its fragile North-East, while Naya Dhaka must realise that India is its natural neighbour, natural market, natural partner. The time for both sides to reach across the divide is now, writes Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra in her weekly column Let cricket break the ice. The way forward for India, for the time being is to sequester Hasina, and not allow her presence in India to contaminate the bilateral relationship. The reason why Hasina continued to be an India favourite is because she was truly secular, understood the importance of keeping the Hindu minority safe, and was in favour of open conversations as well as trade across the border. Most importantly, she held off the bad guys led by Pakistan’s ISI, she writes.

In all these geopolitical transactions, India must pay greater attention to its security and strategic alliances, writes Gurbachan Jagat, former Manipur Governor & ex-DGP, J&K, in his Edit piece The lengthening shadows. Backed by China, Pakistan is always on the lookout for an opportunity to change the status quo. The US continues to be the elephant in the room, and it has recently again started looking kindly towards Islamabad. We conduct a large quantum of trade with China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, etc. We should build upon this for our strategic aims just as all major powers have used trade as a strategic tool, he suggests.

The long-anticipated EU-India Free Trade Agreement will finally happen in the coming week. Set to be one of EU's largest trade agreements to date, the signing of the deal would signal a durable recalibration of Europe's global economic posture, writes Laraveys Mahmoudi from the International Institute for Strategic Studies in her Op-Ed article Why the EU-India trade deal matters now. An EU-India FTA offers a strategic pathway for Europe to diversify its economic relationships, deepen engagement with a market of over 1.4 billion people and anchor cooperation within a rules-based framework aligned with shared principles.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll caught the attention of the nation as BJP became the single largest party to represent the richest civic body. However, the saffron party’s alliance with Shinde’s Shiv Sena remains uneasy. The spectacle of BJP’s allies guarding their assets from poaching by the other is comic, to say the least, says Julio Ribeiro in his Edit piece BJP tightens grip on Maharashtra.

The electoral contest for the BMC was about control over patronage, planning, land, permissions, contracts and the right to shape India’s most valuable urban geography, says strategic analyst & economist Ajit Ranade in his Edit piece The meaning of Mumbai’s vote for BJP. The city that voted for stability should now demand fulfilment of its aspiration. The city of dreams can no longer afford the governance of drift. The deeper message is that Mumbai has started voting with low expectations. The city has become habituated to dysfunction, not outraged by it. This is a dangerous normalisation, he warns.

In Punjab, political parties used the Maghi Mela celebrations in Muktsar as a springboard to showcase their agendas for the 2027 Assembly elections. There are no good choices before the Punjab voters, only bad or less bad ones, writes senior journalist Nirmal Sandhu in his Op-Ed article Bad & less bad choices for Punjab voters. Every party relies on the same winning model of freebies. Punjab's economic turnaround is not on any party's agenda, he writes. Regardless of which party wins the next election, there is little hope of economic resurgence, at least in the near future, he writes.