Identify undertrials languishing in jail despite being granted bail: Supreme Court to UP

While hundreds of prisoners continue to languish in Uttar Pradesh jails for failure to comply with bail conditions after having been granted bail, the Supreme Court has directed the UP Government to identify them and ensure their release.

The order came from a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale after it was told that in 20 districts of UP, 264 undertrials were granted bail but could not be released for want of execution of sureties and other bail conditions imposed by trial courts. It asked the courts concerned to take up cases brought to notice by the DLSAs and modify the conditions suitably so that the undertrials could be released accordingly.

“Needless to state that the aforementioned directions shall apply to all the undertrials across 75 districts,” the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on January 20. Noting that the onus to make sure that these people were released from custody lay on the state, the Bench said its direction would apply even to those undertrials who could not comply with bail conditions, despite the fact that they had engaged private lawyers.

The UP Government’s counsel submitted that out of these 264 prisoners, only 158 had been released and an appropriate decision would be taken for the remaining 106. During the hearing on a suo motu case concerning policy strategy for grant of bail, the National Legal Services Authority said that periodical reviews were undertaken every month with active participation of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs).

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Pointing out that statistics were available only for 20 districts, the petitioner’s counsel said the exercise has to be undertaken for the remaining 55 districts. The UP Government counsel assured the Bench the state would try to address the issue within a reasonable time.

Noting that there could not be any differentiation between undertrials who have the assistance of the DLSA and those who have engaged private counsel, the Bench said, “The fact remains that both the categories are similar with respect to non-compliance of the bail conditions imposed.”