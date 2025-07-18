'Ideological rivals': Rahul brackets RSS and CPM in Kerala

Working to wrest Kerala’s control from the Left Democratic Front government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday bracketed CPM and RSS, saying both lacked “feelings for the people.”

Framing the CPM — Congress’ ally in the opposition INDIA bloc at the national level — as an ideological rival, much on the lines of RSS, Rahul today said, “I fight the RSS ideologically, I fight the CPM ideologically. I fight them in the realm of ideas and I fight them in the realm of speech...But, my biggest complaint is that they do not have feelings for the people.”

Gandhi said people can give whatever speeches they want, can have whatever ideas they want, but if they do not feel for people, if they are not ready to connect with people, not ready to hear people, they cannot be leaders.

“And so that is my biggest complaint that if you are in politics, feel what people are thinking, listen to people, touch people and that is really the tragedy in Indian politics today, very few people are actually feeling what others are feeling,” Gandhi said speaking on the occasion of the second death anniversary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Kottyam.

Gandhi’s remarks were seen as targeted against CPM and meant to mobilise party cadres ahead of crucial elections next elections.

Gandhi’s statements, insiders said, are equally important in the wake of upcoming local body elections in Kerala which will serve as a semi-final before the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The party is already upbeat over the victory in the Nilambur by-poll. This win has boosted the morale of workers. Rahul Gandhi’s speech today has re-invigorated us,” said a Congress leader.

The LOP also remembered Chandy and advised leaders to emulate the late CM. He described Chandy as a mentor for him and many other politicians in Kerala.