Home / India / IED blast on railway track disrupts train services in Assam’s Kokrajhar

IED blast on railway track disrupts train services in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Railway and security personnel conduct thorough inspections of the affected section before restoring full services

PTI
Kokrajhar (Assam), Updated At : 02:51 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Railway services across Lower Assam and parts of north Bengal were disrupted early on Thursday after unidentified miscreants detonated a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on a railway track in Kokrajhar district, officials said.

The explosion took place around 5 km from Kokrajhar railway station on the route towards Salakati after midnight, an official said.

“The blast ripped apart nearly three feet of railway line with fragments of the damaged track found strewn several metres away,” he added.

Kokrajhar Senior Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh said there were no reports of any casualties or derailment in the incident.

“The damage was limited to a short portion of the track, which was promptly repaired. Train movement has resumed now,” he added.

Train operations were suspended overnight, affecting several Up and Down trains in Lower Assam and northern West Bengal till around 8 am, another official said.

Railway and security personnel conducted thorough inspections of the affected section before restoring full services.

Authorities have intensified security along the route, and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the blast.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, in a statement, said the blast took place around 1 am near Kokrajhar station under Alipurduar Division.

“When a goods train was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar, the train manager reported a heavy jerk, after which the train was stopped. On checking, it was found that there was damage on the track and sleepers due to a suspected bomb blast,” he added.

State Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and intelligence authorities are investigating the matter, Sharma said.

“The track was restored at 5.25 am and normal train services resumed. Around eight trains underwent detention due to the incident,” he added.

After the incident, patrolling has been intensified in the section, the CPRO added.

Tags :
