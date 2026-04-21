‘If he wants fish, I’ll cook it’: Mamata to PM as jhalmuri, fish fuel TMC-BJP sparring

Jhalmuri and fish — integral to Bengal’s food culture — have become part of the political crossfire between the TMC and the BJP as the election campaign heats up.

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With the TMC alleging the BJP would ban eating fish, meat and eggs if it comes to power in the state, the TMC supremo upped the ante on Tuesday, saying that if the prime minister “wants to eat fish, I will cook it for him myself”.

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According to reports, the prime minister is a vegetarian.

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This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pit stop during his poll hustings in Jhargram on Sunday to grab ‘jhalmuri’ — a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chillies, and an assortment of spices — from a nondescript roadside shop, adding a zing to the fiercely fought polls, with CM Mamata Banerjee terming it a “drama”.

“It was only a show. The ‘jhalmuri’ he had was not made by the shopkeeper,” she said, while suggesting that the snack might have been prepared by the SPG (Special Protection Group) — the force responsible for providing proximity security to the PM.

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While the TMC supremo has been casting aspersions over the spontaneity of the PM’s ‘jhalmuri’ episode, BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that Modi buying a quick snack would have an impact in the West Bengal Assembly polls and asked if CM Banerjee attempted any such outreach to small traders in 15 years.

Saffron party leaders have been vehemently denying the TMC’s allegations that they would restrict people’s dietary habits if the BJP wins the polls, saying the fish-loving people of Bengal can eat whatever they wish.

Addressing a poll rally here, Banerjee also said she has delivered on her promise of increasing the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance for women to Rs 1,500.

“If I could do it in the (state) Budget, why did the prime minister not do so for the women of the country?” she asked, criticising him over the BJP’s promise of Rs 3,000 per month under their ‘Matri Shakti’ scheme for women in West Bengal.

Maintaining that she delivers on promises, the chief minister accused the BJP of making false promises before the elections.

The chief minister also claimed that the Election Commission was not allowing it to pay four per cent dearness allowance to state government employees, announced by her just before the West Bengal assembly election dates were declared.