“If issues raised with honesty, govt has to bow down”: Kharge on caste census

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday in his opening remarks at Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting said the government’s announcement of caste enumeration proves that if the people’s issues are raised with honesty then the government has to bow down. He emphasised that the Congress has to now ensure that this caste census is done in the right manner.

“Rahulji has again proved that if we raise the issues with honesty then the government has to bow down...withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Amendment Bill and the three black farmer laws, caste census has also joined the series,” Kharge said in his address.

He however expressed surprise over the government’s timing of the announcement of the decision. “The government accepted our years-old demand for caste census but the time chosen surprised us as well as shocked us. Many doubts have arisen in our hearts about the language and sentiment with which many things were said.”

He said, “Of course, the government has accepted our demand to conduct caste census. But now we also have to ensure that this caste census is done in the right manner. Whatever results come out, they should be implemented. Policies and laws should be made according to them.”

He also congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for constantly raising his demand of caste census. “First of all, I congratulate Rahulji, who by constantly raising this issue forced the government to decide on caste census. You turned it into a powerful campaign in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. And social justice became the most important issue of the 18th Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge said, “Even after several days of this incident, no clear strategy has been announced by the government.”

He urged the Congress leaders to devise a strategy to thwart the BJP government’s plans. “We have to make our own strategy. If necessary, we should take our allies along and hold a public meeting at the national or state level, whichever is appropriate, or hold press conferences across the country.”