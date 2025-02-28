DT
Home / India / ‘If you can keep your head…’: Tharoor’s cryptic post amid reports of rift with Congress

‘If you can keep your head…’: Tharoor’s cryptic post amid reports of rift with Congress

Thiruvananpuram MP has been under spotlight recently for praising the LDF Government in Kerala and lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent US visit
Shubhadeep Chaudhary
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. PTI file
Thiruvananpuram MP Shashi Tharoor is expected to remain unapologetic if he is frowned upon by his colleagues during a meeting that the Congress leaders of Kerala are slated to attend with the party top brass, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, here today.

The meeting has been called to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the Assembly election slated to be held in the state next year.

Tharoor has been under the spotlight recently for praising the LDF Government in Kerala for trying to attract investments into the state, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent US visit and appearing in a photograph with Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Thiruvananpuram MP has earned the wrath of his party for crossing the “Laxman Rekha”, but the Thiruvananthapuram MP has made it clear that his conscience is clear. “Not a fan of Kipling’s imperialist delusions, but there’s something about his poem that resonates with me particularly these days: ‘if you can keep your head when those about you are losing theirs, and blaming it on you…’, Tharoor put up a cryptic post on X this morning.

It appears Rudyard Kipling's celebrated poem, “If”, is a favourite with Tharoor. He seems to draw strength from it in times of trouble.

“The poem seemed to me to speak immortal truths that all individuals of conviction had to live by: the need to stand up for what you believe in even if your ideas are scorned, your motives suspected, your performance distorted; the need to persist doggedly on the right path despite the hecklers and naysayers around you; the need, above all, to have faith in yourself and not be swayed by either pressure or pleasure”, wrote Tharoor about the poem in a piece penned back in 2008.

Tharoor is expected to attend today’s meeting which will held at the new Congress headquarters, “Indira Bhavan”, at 4 pm and own up what he had said about Prime Minister Modi and the LDF Government. Of course, the primary objective of the meeting is to ask party workers to be ready for the upcoming Assembly election.

Senior party leader from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala said, “Whenever elections are about to be held in a state, the AICC holds a meeting of its leaders. Elections will be held in Kerala next year. So, this meeting has been called for the election preparation. The Congress is strong in Kerala, and the AICC has called today’s meeting to further strengthen it”.

