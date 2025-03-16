DT
Home / India / IGNOU extends deadline for registration to March 31

IGNOU extends deadline for registration to March 31

Earlier, the last date for IGNOU admissions-2025 was March 15
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:06 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of registration for online distance learning and online programmes till March 31, except for the certificate and semester courses.

Earlier, the last date for IGNOU admissions-2025 was March 15. The candidates need to have a DEB ID for admission.

"Last date for the submission of applications (except for certificate and semester-based programmes): March 31, 2025. Please note: DEB ID is mandatory for submission of application. Please create your DEB ID before starting the application process," the official website read.

The ID refers to a unique identification number created by a student who wishes to enroll in any online or open and distance learning (ODL) programme offered by IGNOU. This ID was developed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to help students easily identify and enrol in recognised and accredited institutions.

Once a student creates this ID, it remains valid for all future use, meaning the student can use it for any future admissions or educational activities. This system ensures that students are enrolling in institutions that meet the necessary standards set by the UGC.

To re-register, students should log in on the official IGNOU re-registration portal using their enrolment number and password. After logging in, they can select their desired courses and complete the payment process online.

