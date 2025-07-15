IIM-Calcutta rape case: Police seek CCTV footage of campus to cross-check survivor’s claims

The police on Tuesday sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of IIM-Calcutta’s entire campus as part of the investigation into the alleged rape of a woman by a student inside the hostel, an officer said.

Advertisement

The police found discrepancies in her claim and wanted to ascertain where the victim had visited during her stay there on that day. The investigators also wrote to the IIM-Calcutta authorities seeking permission to question three of its students who were in touch with the accused after the crime, he said.

“We have sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of the entire campus. We need to see which places the survivor had visited on the campus,” the officer said.

Advertisement

He also said that the alleged rape survivor is yet to give her consent to the medico-legal test in connection with their probe into the matter. According to police sources, the victim had spent nearly two-and-a-half hours on campus.

“She is in an incommunicado mode. We are trying to get in touch with her. There are certain discrepancies in her claims about the duration of her stay on the campus. That is the reason we need the CCTV footage to cross-check the time when she entered the campus, where she visited, and what time she left,” the officer of Haridevpur Police Station said.

Advertisement

The alleged incident took place inside the boys’ hostel of IIM-Calcutta on Friday, and the accused student was arrested the next day based on an FIR lodged by the survivor.

Police have constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner from the South West division, to probe into the case.

A court here has remanded the student to police custody till July 19.