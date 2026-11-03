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Home / India / IISc Bengaluru, 5 IITs in Asia's top 100 universities; all slip positions since last year: QS Rankings

IISc Bengaluru, 5 IITs in Asia's top 100 universities; all slip positions since last year: QS Rankings

India continues to remain Asia's second most represented higher education system, with 325 ranked universities, including 34 new entrants, second only to Mainland China

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:40 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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IISc Bengaluru, which was at 64th spot last year has slipped to 79th rank.
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Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have figured in Asia's top 100 universities even as all of them have fallen several positions since last year, according to the QS Rankings announced on Tuesday.

India continued to remain Asia's second most represented higher education system, with 325 ranked universities, including 34 new entrants, second only to Mainland China.

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According to the London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), IIT Delhi remains India's highest-ranked university, placed 66th in Asia despite a year-on-year decline, while all six of India's top-ranked institutions dropped in the rankings.

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IIT Delhi was ranked 59th last year and slipped to 66th, followed by IISc Bengaluru, which was at 64th spot last year and has slipped to 79th rank.

IIT Bombay fell from 71 to 83, IIT Madras fell from 70 to 85, IIT Kharagpur fell from 77 to 90 spot and IIT Kanpur fell from 77 to 97 position.

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