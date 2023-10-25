IIT aspirant getting coaching in Kota ends life

Tribune News Service

Ballia (UP): A 20-year-old student, Roshan Verma, preparing for IIT in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his native place here, the police said. pti

2 Myanmar ultras nabbed in strife-torn Manipur

New Delhi: An infiltration bid was foiled as two cadres of Myanmar militant group Chin Kuki Liberation Army were held in Manipur’s Churachandpur along with a cache of arms and ammunition.

#Manipur #Myanmar #Rajasthan