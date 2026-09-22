DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / IIT-Bombay alumnus Sudheendra Kulkarni backs Prof Doolla, seeks withdrawal of SC/ST Act case

IIT-Bombay alumnus Sudheendra Kulkarni backs Prof Doolla, seeks withdrawal of SC/ST Act case

Calls for impartial probe into Sahil Wakode’s death; cites Faculty Forum’s support for Doolla and institute-approved exam procedure

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Bombay) hold a march in the institute's campus to support Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed as Dean of Administrative Affairs amid protests by students over the suicide of a 22-year-old student, in Mumbai, September 21, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

IIT-Bombay alumnus and author Sudheendra Kulkarni has appealed to IIT alumni and former faculty members across the country to stand in solidarity with Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, seeking withdrawal of the SC/ST Act case against him following the death of undergraduate student Sahil Wakode.

In an appeal titled “Let’s stop the misuse of the SC/ST ACT”, Kulkarni called for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death and said no action should be taken against Prof Doolla unless his guilt was established through a probe.

Advertisement

Kulkarni cited the IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum’s September 20 statement, in which it expressed solidarity with Prof Doolla and said he was following institute-approved procedures after allegedly finding a student in possession of and using a smartphone during an examination.

Advertisement

The Faculty Forum said: “The Faculty Forum of IIT-Bombay mourns the loss of life of a student of our institute, and offers deepest condolences to his family.

“We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute's Senate-approved academic policies currently in force.

Advertisement

“Prof Doolla, the course instructor, was invigilating in the mid-semester examination from 11:00 to 13:00 on Friday, September 18, 2026, when he observed that a student was indulging in an academic malpractice, viz., unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone during the exam. As part of the institute-approved procedure, he reported the incident to institute authorities for further action in the matter.

“The Faculty Forum of IIT-Bombay is absolutely distressed with the tarnishing of the reputation of our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was merely discharging his academic duties, and following the institute-approved procedures.”

Kulkarni also called for a wider debate on the SC/ST Act, alleging that its provisions were being misused, and said students’ deaths could have multiple causes that required investigation rather than assumptions based on caste.

He further flagged faculty shortages across IITs, citing media reports that 4,804 of 12,498 sanctioned faculty posts were vacant as of January 30, 2026. He said action against faculty members for carrying out institute-approved duties could create fear among teachers and affect recruitment.

Kulkarni also urged higher education institutions to strengthen academic and peer-support mechanisms for students from marginalised communities and called for efforts to counter casteism and communalism on campuses.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts