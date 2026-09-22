IIT-Bombay alumnus Sudheendra Kulkarni backs Prof Doolla, seeks withdrawal of SC/ST Act case

IIT-Bombay alumnus and author Sudheendra Kulkarni has appealed to IIT alumni and former faculty members across the country to stand in solidarity with Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, seeking withdrawal of the SC/ST Act case against him following the death of undergraduate student Sahil Wakode.

In an appeal titled “Let’s stop the misuse of the SC/ST ACT”, Kulkarni called for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death and said no action should be taken against Prof Doolla unless his guilt was established through a probe.

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Kulkarni cited the IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum’s September 20 statement, in which it expressed solidarity with Prof Doolla and said he was following institute-approved procedures after allegedly finding a student in possession of and using a smartphone during an examination.

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The Faculty Forum said: “The Faculty Forum of IIT-Bombay mourns the loss of life of a student of our institute, and offers deepest condolences to his family.

“We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute's Senate-approved academic policies currently in force.

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“Prof Doolla, the course instructor, was invigilating in the mid-semester examination from 11:00 to 13:00 on Friday, September 18, 2026, when he observed that a student was indulging in an academic malpractice, viz., unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone during the exam. As part of the institute-approved procedure, he reported the incident to institute authorities for further action in the matter.

“The Faculty Forum of IIT-Bombay is absolutely distressed with the tarnishing of the reputation of our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was merely discharging his academic duties, and following the institute-approved procedures.”

Kulkarni also called for a wider debate on the SC/ST Act, alleging that its provisions were being misused, and said students’ deaths could have multiple causes that required investigation rather than assumptions based on caste.

He further flagged faculty shortages across IITs, citing media reports that 4,804 of 12,498 sanctioned faculty posts were vacant as of January 30, 2026. He said action against faculty members for carrying out institute-approved duties could create fear among teachers and affect recruitment.

Kulkarni also urged higher education institutions to strengthen academic and peer-support mechanisms for students from marginalised communities and called for efforts to counter casteism and communalism on campuses.