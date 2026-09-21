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Home / India / IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum backs removed Dean Prof Doolla, rues 'vilification'

IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum backs removed Dean Prof Doolla, rues 'vilification'

The Prof was removed as Dean (Administrative Affairs); forum says he set up various student welfare initiatives on campus as Dean (Student Affairs) earlier

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Prof Suryanarayana Doolla. Image credit/www.ese.iitb.ac.in/~suryad/
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The Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay on Monday said it “stands strongly” with Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed from the post of Dean (Administrative Affairs) with immediate effect, days after a student’s suicide at the prestigious institution.

It said Doolla, during his long tenure as Dean (Student Affairs), was instrumental in setting up several initiatives for the welfare of the student community on campus.

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The Faculty Forum also said it was “distressed by the vilification of our colleague’s reputation by false and misleading media reports”.

Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay’s Powai campus on September 18 evening.

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It has resulted in protests by students and a police case against a professor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complaint of his parents about alleged caste discrimination and harassment.

In an official statement, Prof Rajkumar S Pant, President, Faculty Forum, IIT Bombay said, “We would like to clarify that contrary to several media reports, Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla has not been suspended from his service from IIT Bombay and continues to be a member of the institute’s faculty in good standing.”

The Faculty Forum understands that he has been temporarily relieved from his duties as Dean (Administrative Affairs) of the institute to enable an independent, unbiased investigation of the unfortunate incident on September 18, Pant further said in the statement.

“The Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay stands strongly with our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla. During his long tenure as Dean (Student Affairs), Prof Doolla was instrumental in setting up several initiatives for the welfare of the student community on campus,” the statement said.

“We are distressed by the vilification of our colleague’s reputation by false and misleading media reports. We also reiterate that we are pained by the sad demise of our student due to the unfortunate incident on September 18,” the statement added.

The forum is a formal body of the institute, consisting of over 750 members, through which faculty members at IIT Bombay can voice opinions to the institute and other bodies.

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