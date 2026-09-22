IIT-Bombay replaces ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans amid student protests

IIT-Bombay has begun replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans in hostels and other utility areas on campus, amid student protests following the death of student Sahil Wakode.

The institute administration, however, has described the replacement as part of its renovation work.

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The development comes as student representatives seek institutional reforms and accountability following Sahil’s death. In a statement issued on Monday, they said their protest was not intended to justify academic misconduct but was aimed at raising concerns over what they described as longstanding systemic issues.

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“We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute,” they said.

Related news: IIT-Bombay removes Prof Doolla as Dean, apologises for remarks over student's death

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The representatives said students had formulated a comprehensive set of demands and placed them before the Director, who, they said, acknowledged and signed them and agreed to work towards implementation within specified timelines.

“The protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms so that no student has to face circumstances of this nature again,” the statement said.

They also welcomed an open house with the Director and other members of the administration, saying students were able to raise their concerns directly.

On Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, the student representatives said they were not presuming guilt or prejudging the ongoing investigation.

They said their demand for him to be relieved as Dean of Administrative Affairs was a precautionary measure to protect the independence of the probe.

“Our demand was that he be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the pendency of the investigation as a precautionary measure to ensure that the investigation remains completely independent and cannot be influenced in any manner. The findings and appropriate action should follow from the established investigative process,” they said.

The representatives also said the concerns following Sahil’s death should remain student-led and within the institute.

“We stand united in seeking accountability, transparency and meaningful institutional reform. We will continue to raise our concerns, represent the voices of students, and work constructively with the Institute towards building a safer, more accountable and supportive campus,” they said.