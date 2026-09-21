The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, on Monday said its director has not resigned and apologised for an earlier communication concerning circumstances surrounding a student's death.

It was apparently referring to the disclosure of the student's alleged use of AI in an exam before the investigation into his death started.

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Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room on the IIT-Bombay's Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

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His family alleged that Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step, which triggered a protest by students on the campus. The protesters claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.

IIT-Bombay Director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, told protesters late Sunday night that he will resign on Monday, but noted he must follow the process.

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The institute, in a post on X on Monday, said its director has not resigned. “We categorically state that the related news is false,” it stated.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,” IIT-Bombay said.

The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities, it stated.

“In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” it added.

Earlier, in a statement on Saturday, the institute said Wakode had allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers during the exam. However, no disciplinary action was initiated against him, it said.

The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career, the statement said.

The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later that evening, he was found dead in his room, it added.

Following a complaint by the student's parents, the police on Saturday registered an FIR on charges of abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A professor has been named as an accused in the case, which is being investigated by the Crime Branch, according to police.