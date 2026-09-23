IIT Bombay sets up panel to probe student’s suicide, Doolla sent on leave

IIT Bombay on Wednesday set up a 10-member high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide by B Tech student Sahil Wakode, an official said.

Faculty member Suryanarayan Doolla, named in the FIR in the case, which alleges abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe, sources said.

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Police appealed to the public and media to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in connection with Sahil's death.

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MNS president Raj Thackeray said caste is a "favourite topic" for those driven by power politics and students should not get entangled in it, after allegations of caste-based discrimination linked to the suicide.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanded a thorough investigation into the case and stressed that action should be taken against whoever is found responsible after the probe.

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The probe panel, constituted by the board of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Wednesday, was also likely to question Doolla, an official said.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is already conducting a probe into the death of Sahil, who was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Mumbai Police, in a statement, assured that the investigation was being conducted "diligently and impartially, exploring all possible angles".

"Mumbai Police appeals to individuals and the public to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation, or drawing premature conclusions. Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement said.

The police are committed to a fair and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, it said.

Wakode’s parents have claimed that he had told them about the caste-based slurs he faced. They demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare and Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists.

Describing Sahil's death as deeply unfortunate, Raj Thackeray, in a post on X, said no one seems to be discussing the reason why he felt compelled to resort to suicide.

"Sahil's death occurred due to flaws within the education system. Addressing these issues would be a fitting tribute to him and the many others like him who took their own lives, unable to bear the stress," the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said.

"Caste is a favourite topic for those interested in power politics; students should not get entangled in it. On the contrary, they should show such politicians their true place," Thackeray stated.

"It appears that the weapon of caste and religion is being used to ensnare you and divert your attention from the core issues, specifically to prevent anyone from speaking out against or protesting the flaws in our government machinery," he said.

Doolla has been sent on leave to enable an impartial probe, with no classes currently under way, sources said.

On Sahil's death, ABVP national general secretary Virendra Solanki told PTI that taking any action without a detailed understanding of the matter and ascertaining the truth would not be appropriate.

Solanki said his organisation's workers were already involved in the matter and had demanded an investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete, action should be taken against whoever is found responsible,” he added.