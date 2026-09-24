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Home / India / IIT Bombay shares apology again over remarks on Sahil’s death

IIT Bombay shares apology again over remarks on Sahil’s death

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:33 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Amid continuing questions over the circumstances surrounding the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, the institute on Thursday shared its September 21 post again, in which it had apologised for statements concerning the events preceding his death and said the matter remained under investigation.

The institute said the details and circumstances leading up to Sahil’s death were subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. It said it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his death before they had been duly established through the investigative process.

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“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,” the institute said.

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IIT Bombay further said that, in view of the ongoing investigation, it should not have presented or characterised details about the events preceding Sahil’s death before they were established through the appropriate investigative process.

The institute’s decision to share the September 21 post again comes as the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death continue to be investigated.

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The communication does not contain any fresh details about the case, but reiterates the institute’s apology and its position that the sequence of events should be established through the ongoing probe.

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