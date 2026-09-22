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Home / India / IIT Bombay student death: 'Allegations of JEE cheating baseless, an attempt to divert matter,' says family

IIT Bombay student death: 'Allegations of JEE cheating baseless, an attempt to divert matter,' says family

Sahil, a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on September 18

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:11 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Faculty members of IIT-Bombay hold a march in the institute's campus in Mumbai on Monday. PTI
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The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on Tuesday said they have faith in the administration and the Constitution that their son, who died by suicide last week, will get justice.

Ravindra Wakode, Sahil's father, said, "The accused in the case should be questioned and arrested. Only after the arrest will everything come out."

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"Sahil was a bright student. Cracking the JEE Advanced exam is not an ordinary achievement. Look at his All India rank," he said. Allegations that he cheated in the JEE Advanced exam are baseless; this is an attempt to divert the matter, he said.

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He demanded that the accused in the case be arrested.

Sahil's mother Sonali Wakode told reporters, "I am a mother and a teacher. I have lost my child, and only a mother can understand how much pain I am going through."

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"Please ensure that he gets justice. I know how talented my child was. I appeal to all of you with folded hands and beg you to give my child justice," she said.

"Sahil had informed us that he was facing torture and casteist slurs. We kept telling him that our future is going to be very good. Perhaps that was our mistake. If we had taken him with us that day, my child would have been alive today," she said.

Sahil, a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

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