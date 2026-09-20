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Home / India / IIT Bombay student suicide: Crime Branch likely to summon professor for questioning

IIT Bombay student suicide: Crime Branch likely to summon professor for questioning

Family alleges that Sahil Ravindra Wakode was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:48 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department. Image credit/X
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The Crime Branch, which has taken over the probe into the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student, is likely to summon a professor from the premier institute and others for questioning, officials said on Sunday.

The professor has been named as an accused in the case, which will be handled by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detection), they said.

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Sahil Ravindra Wakode was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Hostel Number 4 on the Powai campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, they said.

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Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department.

The Powai police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint filed by the student's parents.

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The family has alleged that Wakode was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step, which triggered a protest by students on the campus. The protesters claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Saturday night.

The Crime Branch is likely to summon the accused professor and others for questioning, an official said.

According to a statement from IIT Bombay, the student had allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers during the exam. However, no disciplinary action was initiated against him, it said.

The instructor and the Head of the Department had discussed the matter with the student and counselled him, assuring him the incident would not adversely affect his academic career, it said.

He subsequently returned to his hostel room and was found dead later in the evening, it said. This is the third reported case of suicide on the IIT Bombay campus in seven months.

In February, a second-year student died by suicide in a hostel. In July, at the beginning of the new semester, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student had also ended his life.

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