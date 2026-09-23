The father of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode has announced that he will begin a hunger strike on Wednesday if institute officials named in connection with his son’s death are not arrested.

Ravindra Wakode reached Mumbai and met officials of the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case. He said he wanted action against those whom the family has accused of being responsible for Sahil’s death.

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The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on IIT-Bombay following the death of Sahil, a second-year BTech student, on the campus last week.

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Meanwhile, the institute’s Board of Governors has set up a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The panel, headed by Prof Ramesh Venkateswaran, chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT-Palakkad, has been asked to submit its report within a week.

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Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in the case and accused of abetment, has also been asked to proceed on leave pending the inquiry.

The panel includes three IIT-Bombay faculty members, three students, a retired IAS officer, a former institute vigilance officer and a psychiatrist. The composition of the committee has also been shared with the Union Education Ministry, with its approval awaited, according to an institute official.

The Board of Governors is learnt to have considered several demands raised by students. However, demands seeking the resignation of officials were not accepted.

On Tuesday evening, students from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering organised a peaceful march on the campus seeking justice for Sahil. The students also expressed support for Prof Doolla.

The circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death have also brought the institute’s examination security arrangements under scrutiny. Questions have been raised over how he allegedly carried a mobile phone into an examination hall despite frisking.

A faculty member said security personnel were deployed even outside washrooms and that students were checked after leaving examination halls. A student, however, claimed that frisking was sometimes cursory and that phones could be carried concealed alongside permitted items.

Sahil’s parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based harassment and discrimination at IIT-Bombay. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.