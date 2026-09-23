DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / IIT-Bombay student's death: Sahil's father threatens hunger strike if accused officials not arrested

IIT-Bombay student's death: Sahil's father threatens hunger strike if accused officials not arrested

Ravindra Wakode meets Mumbai Crime Branch officials; institute sets up 10-member panel to examine circumstances surrounding Sahil's death

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:21 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ravindra Wakode and Sonali Wakode, parents of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode, interact with media personnel after visiting the Crime Branch office in connection with their son's death case, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, September 22, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

The father of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode has announced that he will begin a hunger strike on Wednesday if institute officials named in connection with his son’s death are not arrested.

Ravindra Wakode reached Mumbai and met officials of the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case. He said he wanted action against those whom the family has accused of being responsible for Sahil’s death.

Advertisement

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on IIT-Bombay following the death of Sahil, a second-year BTech student, on the campus last week.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the institute’s Board of Governors has set up a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The panel, headed by Prof Ramesh Venkateswaran, chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT-Palakkad, has been asked to submit its report within a week.

Advertisement

Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in the case and accused of abetment, has also been asked to proceed on leave pending the inquiry.

The panel includes three IIT-Bombay faculty members, three students, a retired IAS officer, a former institute vigilance officer and a psychiatrist. The composition of the committee has also been shared with the Union Education Ministry, with its approval awaited, according to an institute official.

The Board of Governors is learnt to have considered several demands raised by students. However, demands seeking the resignation of officials were not accepted.

On Tuesday evening, students from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering organised a peaceful march on the campus seeking justice for Sahil. The students also expressed support for Prof Doolla.

The circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death have also brought the institute’s examination security arrangements under scrutiny. Questions have been raised over how he allegedly carried a mobile phone into an examination hall despite frisking.

A faculty member said security personnel were deployed even outside washrooms and that students were checked after leaving examination halls. A student, however, claimed that frisking was sometimes cursory and that phones could be carried concealed alongside permitted items.

Sahil’s parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based harassment and discrimination at IIT-Bombay. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts