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Home / India / IIT Bombay students demand reconstitution of internal committee probing Sahil Wakode’s suicide

IIT Bombay students demand reconstitution of internal committee probing Sahil Wakode’s suicide

Protesters allege some members backed accused professor; demand independent inquiry and inclusion of eminent personalities

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:46 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A week after Sahil Wakode’s alleged suicide, students of IIT Bombay held a candlelight march on Friday night demanding reconstitution of the inquiry committee. Image credit/ANI file
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A week after Sahil Wakode’s alleged suicide, students of IIT Bombay held a candlelight march on Friday night, demanding the reconstitution of the committee probing his death and alleging that some members of the existing panel had expressed support for accused professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

The Board of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay had constituted a 10-member committee earlier this week to probe the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s alleged suicide.

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Doolla, a faculty member named in the police FIR alleging caste discrimination and abetment to suicide, has already been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe.

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The protest march was taken out from the Justice Corner at the main gate to Hostel 4 to mark one week since Wakode’s death in his hostel room on September 18.

The protesting students demanded that the committee be reconstituted with no current IIT Bombay employees or students among its members.

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They also sought the inclusion of at least two of four prominent personalities — former Planning Commission member Bhalchandra Mungekar, journalist P Sainath, activist Ram Puniyani and academic Sukhadeo Thorat — in the new panel.

The students also demanded that Prof Doolla be relieved of all his responsibilities pending completion of the criminal investigation and sought the resignation of IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is probing the alleged abetment-to-suicide case.

Wakode, 22, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

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