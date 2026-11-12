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Home / India / IIT-Kharagpur becomes first IIT in country to introduce PG medical courses; gets NMC nod

IIT-Kharagpur becomes first IIT in country to introduce PG medical courses; gets NMC nod

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, was also the first IIT to be set up in the country

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, is introducing MD programmes in six disciplines, with two seats each in General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine and Biochemistry. Representative image: iStock
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has become the first IIT in the country to introduce postgraduate medical degree programmes accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC), officials said.

Beginning with the academic session 2026-27, the institute will welcome its inaugural cohort of MD students at the Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, marking a transformative expansion of the IIT system into postgraduate (PG) medical education.

IIT-Kharagpur is also the first IIT to be set up in the country.

“India’s first IIT is now taking a historic step towards shaping the future of medical education. Our vision is not simply to train specialist doctors but to create an ecosystem where clinical excellence meets engineering ingenuity, artificial intelligence (AI) and translational research,” said Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT-Kharagpur.

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“We want our medical graduates to be not only outstanding clinicians, but also innovators capable of addressing some of humanity’s most pressing healthcare challenges. The inaugural batch of 2026-27 will be pioneers of this new journey,” Chakraborty added.

Admissions for the academic session 2026-27 will take place through the NEET-PG online counselling process, with the programmes available for consideration in Round 2, in accordance with the official counselling schedule, eligibility requirements and seat matrix.

The inaugural cohort will have the distinction of becoming the first generation of postgraduate medical students in the history of India’s IIT system.

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For the first cohort, the institute is introducing MD programmes in six disciplines, with two seats each in General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine and Biochemistry.

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